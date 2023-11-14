Political Stoush Erupts Over Planned Student Strike for Palestine

A political stoush is erupting over a planned citywide student strike for Palestine next week, with the Greens urging the government to let students protest and the opposition calling for condemnation. Premier Jacinta Allan said on Tuesday morning she expects students to stay in school next Thursday, after plans of theemerged on Monday, but noted that many students have been directly affected by the war in Gaza.

Federal Education Minister Jason Clare said on Monday that “school students should be at school during school hours”. The Greens’ federal education spokesperson, Senator Penny Allman-Payne, has written to Clare urging him to retract his comments, and called on the government to support students’ democratic right to walk out in protest of the war in Gaza as well as for Friday’s National Climate Strike. “The right to protest is an essential part of living in a democracy. We should find it heartening that this generation of schoolkids is prepared to join millions around the world in exercising that right over such fundamentally important issues,” Allman-Payne sai

