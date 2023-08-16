Australian economist's prized possession from Myanmar jail

Sean Turnell holds up a small elephant made of used, prison coffee sachets and proudly describes it as his 'most prized possession'. The beautifully intricate hand-woven elephant is the only thing the Sydney economist grabbed as he was dramatically released from a Myanmar jail one year ago after 650 days of arbitrary detention. 'I choked up when I was given which had been made by a fellow political prisoner and it was the one thing that I tried to keep safe and undamaged.

A hand-woven elephant, a gift from a fellow prisoner, was the only item Sean Turnell was able to grab when he was released from jail.'I constantly dream that I'm still in the prison. ' I've been given a document that allows for my release, and I go up to the prison guards and I present this document and they say, 'no, no, no, wrong date, wrong stamp, wrong signature', and I get taken back to the cells. 'And I sometimes get flashbacks, you know, there'll be some little event happen to me, or I'll just be walking around and then I'll be instantly back in the priso

