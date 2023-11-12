10-time All-Star guard traded from Philadelphia to the LA Clippers. It ends a standoff dating back to June when Harden first asked to be traded amid friction with Sixers president Daryl Morey including the 34-year old calling Morey a “liar.” So what does it all mean for Harden, the two teams involved and NBA at large? Does it influence the championship race? Right now there’s more questions than anything in one of the more intriguing NBA trade narratives in recent history.

This article runs through the big questions that need answering in the fallout from the blockbuster move. In short, probably not, especially considering the Sixers essentially came away better from this deal than Portland did for Jrue Holiday

