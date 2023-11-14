UK Prime Minister Sacks Controversial Home Secretary

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sacked controversial home secretary Suella Braverman, one of his most senior ministers after comments about the police's handling of a pro-Palestinian march. Under fire from opposition MPs and members of his own governing Conservative Party to eject Braverman, Sunak moved against his home secretary as he reshuffled his top team. She was replaced by foreign minister James Cleverly, who was seen walking up to Sunak's Downing Street office on Monday.

Following her dismissal, Braverman said 'it has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary'. 'I will have more to say in due course,' she added. In a surprise move, former UK prime minister David Cameron will return to government in the role of foreign secretary. Cameron was Britain's leader from 2010 to 2016 before quitting after losing the Brexit referendum

