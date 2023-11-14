Victoria's Premier and Deputy Premier Respond to Calls for Students to Walk Out of Class for Pro-Palestine Protest

Victoria's Premier and Deputy Premier have told students they are expected to be at school instead of taking part in a pro-Palestine protest in Melbourne's CBD. A social media post from Free Palestine Melbourne on Monday night called on students to join a lunchtime 'city-wide school walkout' on Thursday, November 23. Students are being urged to walk out of class at 12:30pm and head to Melbourne's landmark Flinders Street Station for a protest which is planned for an hour later.

The post, which included a photo of a young person holding a 'Free Palestine' sign, also encouraged students to visit an 'organising hub' in Brunswick to collect posters and leaflets to hand out at their school

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: Majority of Australians Want to Provide 'Active Support' to PalestineMore Australians polled want to provide ‘active support’ to Palestine than Israel, though 61% majority want Australia to stay out of the Israeli-Gaza conflict entirely.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Politicians urge Melbourne school children to stay away from pro-Palestine protestThree senior politicians have advised students to not participate in a planned pro-Palestine rally next week, insisting kids should be kept out following shocking scenes at a demonstration last week.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Multiple people killed in fiery crash in Piries, regional Victoria7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Piries crash update: ‘Catastrophic’ nature of crash in regional Victoria hinders efforts to identify dead7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: David Cameron returns to government in reshuffle; Victoria Atkins promoted to health secretary; Suella Braverman and Thérèse Coffey outFormer PM will take seat in House of Lords; former Treasury minister moves to health; Braverman replaced as home secretary by James Cleverly

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: UN Expert Calls for Israel to Make Peace with Hamas despite Gaza MassacreThe United Nations' top expert on the situation in Palestine has called for Israel to make peace with Hamas despite the October 7 massacre, saying it should be up to Palestinians to decide who governs the Gaza strip. Francesca Albanese, the UN's special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, said Australia was 'complicit' in the scenes of death and destruction in Gaza and accused Israel of using the war against Hamas as a pretext to push Palestinians out of their ancestral lands.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »