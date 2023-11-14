Optus Network Crashes Due to Incorrect Settings from Overseas

Optus’ network crashed last Wednesday because its routers received incorrect settings from overseas as part of a software upgrade, causing a cascading failure. Technicians had to physically visit Optus facilities across the country, which delayed the network coming back online and explains why it resumed service unevenly in different areas.

The company’s first detailed statement about the cause of the outage, released on Monday, confirms an explanation inlast week that the outage was the result of problems with a system that lets internet providers direct traffic between them. The outage affected Optus’ entire network, including customers attempting to call triple zero on landlines and some hospitals’ phones, and lasted for most of the day. Chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin initially said on Wednesday, when the outage occurred, that it wa

