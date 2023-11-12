Optus Reveals Cause of Mass Outage

Optus has shed more light on last week’s mass outage that crippled its networks and affected some 10 million customers, as its executives including CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin ready for a Senate probe kicking off this Friday. The telco revealed a routine software upgrade by a third-party infrastructure provider was behind last Wednesday’s outage that also impacted businesses, hospitals and rail networks.

An Optus spokesperson said the telco had spent the past six days investigating the incident, which left some customers unable to access triple zero emergency services. “We now know what the cause was and have taken steps to ensure it will not happen again,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “At around 4.05am Wednesday morning, the Optus network received changes to routing information from an international peering network following a routine software upgrade.“These routing information changes propagated through multiple layers in our network and exceeded preset safety levels on key routers which could not handle thes

