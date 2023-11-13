Routine Software Update Causes Massive Outage for Optus

Blaming a routine software update gone wrong, Optus, a telco company, experienced a massive outage. The company admitted that it took longer than expected to investigate the cause. The routers disconnected from the core network after the maintenance, due to changes in routing information from an international peering network. However, experts argue that Optus hasn't fully explained the cause of the downtime, leaving several questions unanswered.

