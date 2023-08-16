Russian officers killed in blast in Ukrainian city of Melitopol

At least three Russian officers have been killed in the Moscow-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol in a blast Ukraine's intelligence said was an "act of revenge" by local resistance groups. Melitopol, in the Zaporizhzhia region, has become key to Russia's defence of the lands it controls in Ukraine's south. Ukraine's intelligence service says three Russian officers were killed by a blast caused by a local resistance group.

The blast occurred during a meeting on Saturday of Russian officers in Melitopol, a town in south-western Ukraine that has become a hub of Russian forces after they captured it in the early days of the war. "This act of revenge, carried out by representatives of the local resistance movement, took place in the (post) offices seized by the Russians," the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's intelligence department said on the Telegram messaging app. Russia's defence ministry did not immediately respond to request to comment. The Ukraine intelligence statement said the Saturday meeting was attended by Russian National Guard and FSB intelligence service officers

