Palestinians in Gaza Strip struggle to find safe areas amid Israeli evacuation orders

Many Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have followed Israeli army evacuation orders and sought safety in designated areas only to find there is little space left in the densely populated enclave, a UN humanitarian team leader said on Monday. Gemma Connell, deployed in Gaza for several weeks now, described what she called a "human chessboard" in which thousands of people, displaced many times already, are on the run again and there is no guarantee a destination will be safe.

The United States, Israel's staunchest ally in its war against Hamas, has for weeks pressured Israel to take further steps to minimise civilian harm by identifying safe areas and clearing humanitarian routes for people to escape. "People were heading up south with mattresses and all of their belongings in vans and in trucks and in cars in order to try and find somewhere safe," said Connell, who on Monday visited the Deir al-Balah neighbourhood in central Gaza. "I've spoken to many peopl





Palestinians in Australia left in limbo as government refuses to assist family evacuationsPalestinians who have applied for their families to arrive in Australia on temporary visas say they are being left in the lurch after the federal government told them it cannot assist the evacuation of non-immediate family members from the war zone.

Israel Resumes Combat Operations in Gaza as Truce ExpiresIsrael's military has resumed combat operations in the Gaza Strip after a temporary truce with Hamas expired. The ceasefire ended at 7am on Friday, with Israel claiming that a rocket launched from Gaza had been intercepted.

Israel Recalls Negotiators from Qatar After Dead End in Hostage TalksIsrael has recalled its team of negotiators from Qatar after reaching a 'dead end' in hostage talks, Netanyahu's office says. The negotiators were from Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and the statement said it was the head of the agency, David Barnea, who recalled the team. By Saturday, Israel was pounding targets in the crowded southern half of the Gaza Strip and ordered more neighbourhoods designated for attack to evacuate, driving up the death toll even as the United States and others urged it to do more to protect Gaza civilians a day after a truce collapsed.

UN Security Council approves toned-down bid to boost aid to GazaThe UN Security Council has approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza that stopped short of a call for a ceasefire because of fears the United States and Israel would veto the motion.

UN Security Council Adopts Watered-Down Resolution on Aid Delivery to GazaThe UN Security Council adopted a watered-down resolution calling for immediate aid deliveries to Gaza without an "urgent suspension of hostilities" between Israel and Hamas. The vote was 13-0 with the US and Russia abstaining. The resolution aims to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

Dozens Killed in Gaza as Israel Suffers Heavy LossesDozens were killed in Gaza overnight in one of the deadliest strikes of the war, while Israel’s leaders acknowledged the “very heavy price” after 15 soldiers were killed in combat over the weekend. The strike hit the Maghazi refugee camp, east of Deir al-Balah. Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said at least 60 people were killed and the toll was likely to rise.

