Severe storms cause unprecedented damage in Queensland

Queensland premier Steven Miles has called last night's storms in his state 'unprecedented' after hundreds of homes were severely damaged. More than 100,000 homes remain without power and the clean-up will take time. Deputy Premier Cameron Dick called the storm a 'mini cyclone' and warned it would take days for emergency crews to clean up the damage and restore power.





Severe weather warning cancelled but risk remains in flood-hit QueenslandThe severe weather warning sparked by ex-tropical Cyclone Jasper has been cancelled but the "risk remains real", authorities have said. Queensland and surrounding remote communities among the worst hit by the record-breaking flooding disaster after a year's worth of rain fell in less than a week. The Bureau of Meteorology has officially cancelled the severe weather warning that was in place, however a "significant risk" of showers and storms remains. Queensland Premier Steven Miles said significant rainfall had hampered efforts to get into some communities, including the remote area of Wujal Wujal. "An attempt was made to aerially evacuate people today but unfortunately, the rain and cloud is still too strong and another attempt is now planned before 8am tomorrow," he said. Hundreds of rescues have taken place across the region and volunteers are getting an average of 40 calls for help an hour.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Parts of Queensland and New South WalesThe Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Queensland and New South Wales for this afternoon. Nearly all cities are expected to have cool temperatures and possible thunderstorms tomorrow. Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Darwin residents could get a Christmas thunderstorm. New South Wales residents have been told to brace for large hail, heavy rainfall and damaging winds today.

Miles Denies Unions Forced Palaszczuk Out, Acknowledges Their Role in Labor PartyQueensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles denies unions forced Annastacia Palaszczuk out of office, but acknowledges their strong role in the Labor Party. Miles is set to become the next Queensland Premier.

Queensland's new premier flies to Cairns twice amid record floodingQueensland's new premier, Steven Miles, has flown to Cairns twice, chaired disaster committees, and spent time with flood survivors in his first week on the job. He has also announced grants and distributed beer to workers. Miles, who has nine years of experience dealing with natural disasters, believes that spending time with survivors can make them feel better.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Announces RetirementQueensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced her retirement in an emotional press conference on Sunday, telling journalists she has "given everything" but that it's time to move on.

Growing Number of Families Facing Homelessness in QueenslandJasmine Sloane and her four children are facing homelessness in Queensland due to the unaffordability of rentals. They are currently living in a small hotel room and two of the children have to stay in her mother's garage. This is part of a growing trend in the state's housing crisis.

