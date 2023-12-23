UN Security Council Adopts Watered-Down Resolution on Aid Delivery to Gaza

The UN Security Council adopted a watered-down resolution Friday calling for immediately speeding aid deliveries to hungry and desperate civilians in Gaza but without the original plea for an "urgent suspension of hostilities" between Israel and Hamas. The long-delayed vote in the 15-member council was 13-0 with the United States and Russia abstaining. The US abstention avoided a third American veto of a Gaza resolution following Hamas' surprise October 7 attacks inside Israel.

Russia wanted the stronger language restored; the US did not.Still, "it was the Christmas miracle we were all hoping for," said United Arab Emirates Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, who sponsored the resolution. She said it would send a signal to the people in Gaza that the Security Council was working to alleviate their suffering. The resolution culminated a week and a half of high-level diplomacy by the United States, the UAE on behalf of Arab nations and others.A relieved US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council: "This was tough, but we got there





