Palestinians in Australia left in limbo as government refuses to assist family evacuations

Palestinians who have applied for their families to arrive in Australia on temporary visas say they are being left in the lurch after the federal government told them it cannot assist the evacuation of non-immediate family members from the war zone. The Department of Home Affairs announced last month that 860 temporary visas were approved for Palestinians to stay in Australia for between three and 12 months. Melbourne man Saad Dawwas’ family in Gaza was approved in mid-November.

But, since then, their names have not appeared on the list of people who have been approved to leave Gaza through the Rafah Border Crossing. Palestinian families have been monitoring the list uploaded on the State of Palestine General Authority for Crossings and Borders Facebook page for weeks, and, while they have seen citizens of the United States and United Kingdom able to leave, only seven Australians have been named since December





Debate about 'Australian values' sparked by question on vetting process for PalestiniansA press conference by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has triggered a debate about “Australian values”, after a journalist asked about the vetting process for 860 Palestinians who have been granted visas. The Albanese government has come under fire over the visas, which have been granted to Palestinians in Gaza who have connections to Australia. But a journalist’s question about how the government was ensuring the visa recipients were 'aligned to Australian values and not anti-Semitic” caused outrage among the press pack, while Twitter commentators claimed the question was “disgusting” and Australia's values were “racism”, “genocide” and “bigotry”.

Australian government assures security checks for Palestinians granted visasThe foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, and the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, have stressed Palestinians granted Australian visas have undergone all standard security checks.

