Dozens Killed in Gaza as Israel Suffers Heavy Losses

Dozens were killed in Gaza overnight in one of the deadliest strikes of the war, while Israel’s leaders acknowledged the “very heavy price” after 15 soldiers were killed in combat over the weekend. The strike hit the Maghazi refugee camp, east of Deir al-Balah. Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said at least 60 people were killed and the toll was likely to rise. An AP reporter on the scene watched bodies and wounded being carried in, including children.

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip arrive at the hospital in Deir al-Balah.Smoke rose over the besieged territory on Christmas Eve, while in the West Bank, Bethlehem was hushed, its holiday celebrations called off. In neighbouring Egypt, tentative efforts continued on a deal for another exchange of hostages for Palestinians held by Israe





brisbanetimes » / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel pounds targets in Gaza as death toll risesIsrael continues its attacks on Gaza, driving up the death toll and facing criticism for not doing enough to protect civilians. The prospects of further cease-fires seem unlikely as negotiations are recalled and Hamas demands an end to the war for any hostage swaps.

Source: 9NewsSyd - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Israel Resumes Combat Operations in Gaza as Truce ExpiresIsrael's military has resumed combat operations in the Gaza Strip after a temporary truce with Hamas expired. The ceasefire ended at 7am on Friday, with Israel claiming that a rocket launched from Gaza had been intercepted.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Australian Minister Criticized for Comments on Israel's Actions in GazaFederal minister Ed Husic has been criticised by Peter Dutton who says he failed to ‘show any sensitivity to the Jewish community here in Australia’.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Israel Recalls Negotiators from Qatar After Dead End in Hostage TalksIsrael has recalled its team of negotiators from Qatar after reaching a 'dead end' in hostage talks, Netanyahu's office says. The negotiators were from Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and the statement said it was the head of the agency, David Barnea, who recalled the team. By Saturday, Israel was pounding targets in the crowded southern half of the Gaza Strip and ordered more neighbourhoods designated for attack to evacuate, driving up the death toll even as the United States and others urged it to do more to protect Gaza civilians a day after a truce collapsed.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

UN Security Council approves toned-down bid to boost aid to GazaThe UN Security Council has approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza that stopped short of a call for a ceasefire because of fears the United States and Israel would veto the motion.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

UN Security Council Adopts Watered-Down Resolution on Aid Delivery to GazaThe UN Security Council adopted a watered-down resolution calling for immediate aid deliveries to Gaza without an "urgent suspension of hostilities" between Israel and Hamas. The vote was 13-0 with the US and Russia abstaining. The resolution aims to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »