Israel's Assault on Gaza Enters Third Month with High Civilian Death Toll

Israel's recent assault on Gaza began with large-scale aerial bombings, with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) targeting what they say were Hamas installations, command centres or headquarters. Then the ground assault brought in thousands of infantry troops and tanks, aided by continued bombardments from the air force and naval vessels. Israel's war on Hamas is now entering its third month, with a soaring civilian death toll of over 22,000, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Thousands more are buried under the rubble. Most of the dead are women and children. Almost two million people have been displaced and the constriction of aid deliveries has created rampant hunger. The latest escalation in the long-standing conflict began when Hamas attacked southern Israel on 7 October, killing 1,200 and taking 240 people hostage, according to the Israeli government. After the attack, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas, the Palestinian political and military group, which has governed the Gaza Strip since the most recent elections in 200





Australian Minister Criticized for Comments on Israel's Actions in GazaFederal minister Ed Husic has been criticised by Peter Dutton who says he failed to ‘show any sensitivity to the Jewish community here in Australia’.

Dozens Killed in Gaza as Israel Suffers Heavy LossesDozens were killed in Gaza overnight in one of the deadliest strikes of the war, while Israel’s leaders acknowledged the “very heavy price” after 15 soldiers were killed in combat over the weekend. The strike hit the Maghazi refugee camp, east of Deir al-Balah. Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said at least 60 people were killed and the toll was likely to rise.

Deadly Drone Strike in Lebanon Raises Tensions in the Middle EastFollowing almost three months of war in Gaza, Israel's declared mission to destroy Hamas entered new territory on Tuesday when a deadly drone strike was carried out in Lebanon, allegedly on its behalf. The attack, which killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, threatened to further heighten tensions in the Middle East and underlined the risk of the Hamas-Israel war spreading well beyond the Gaza Strip.

Aid Workers in Gaza at Risk of Moral InjuryThe shaky pause in fighting agreed between Hamas and Israel is bringing much needed relief to the civilians of Gaza. With its future still uncertain, aid workers are rushing to deliver food, water and other vital supplies. However, it is clear that resources are insufficient to meet the current needs of Palestinian civilians. As a result, aid workers have to make difficult decisions and are feeling helpless in the face of immense necessity. Because of the moral challenges that aid workers in Gaza and all over the world face, they are at great risk of moral injury.

Australia Votes in Favor of UN Ceasefire Resolution in GazaAustralia has broken its historical voting pattern and voted in favor of a UN resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution passed with 153 members in favor, 10 against, and 23 abstaining. Australia's UN representative expressed grave concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Desperate search for warmth in GazaSalwa Tibi recalls how she covered several miles on foot in southern Gaza in a desperate search for blankets and sheets that might help keep her four children and other young relatives warm at night.

