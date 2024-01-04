Deadly Drone Strike in Lebanon Raises Tensions in the Middle East

Following almost three months of war in Gaza, Israel's declared mission to destroy Hamas entered new territory on Tuesday when a deadly drone strike was carried out in Lebanon, allegedly on its behalf. The attack, which killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, threatened to further heighten tensions in the Middle East and underlined the risk of the Hamas-Israel war spreading well beyond the Gaza Strip.

The Hezbollah group in Lebanon and the Israeli army both issued statements following the death of Arouri suggesting they wanted to avoid risking the further spread of the war beyond the Gaza Strip. Lebanon's heavily armed Hezbollah group, a Hamas ally, has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israel across Lebanon's southern border since the Gaza war erupted in early October. On Wednesday, a local Hezbollah official and three other members were killed in an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon, two security sources told Reuter





