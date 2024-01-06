David Warner bids farewell to Test cricket with a memorable knock

Embracing Steve Smith and then leaving Test cricket forever, David Warner gave us something to remember him by as he marched into retirement. Sir Donald Bradman’s in 1948, of course, was unforgettable for being a duck; Greg Chappell’s at the SCG in 1984 for an innings of 182 that took him beyond Bradman’s runs tally. Dion Georgopoulos Forty years later, and Warner’s final knock was apt in a multitude of ways. It captured, in miniature, so much of what had made him special.

For a start, a tally of 57 neatly matched his career average on home soil – 57.85 per innings, a mark that helped ensure Australia lost just three home series in which he played. There was the theatre of the occasion, complete with the words “Thanks Dave” stencilled onto the outfield where he walked onto the field for his last day at the crease –When they started out for the middle, Khawaja acknowledged how great the journey had been together. So choked up did Warner become that this most voluble of cricketers was unable to muster any words in respons





From Little Things Big Things GrowNathan Lyon, in his first Test spell on Australian soil, dismissed Kane Williamson before lunch, caught by Usman Khawaja, who had been a Test cricketer for a few months. David Warner and Mitchell Starc were on debut. Starc was replacing Patrick Cummins, who had just broken down after his second Test match. Steve Smith, freshly minted as a Test player, was ironing out his flaws in the Sheffield Shield, where his teammates included Josh Hazlewood, soon to get his national call-up. Seven NSW products received their baggy green caps within months, amid the wreckage of a home thrashing in the Ashes and the Argus review. Twelve years on, today all seven remain in Australia’s first-choice Test XI.Their road has been long but never flat, which could be a Paul Kelly lyric. Among the seven, none have played every match since 2011. Lyon (dropped briefly in 2013) came closest. Injuries interrupted the fast bowlers’ careers, sandpaper Smith’s and Warner’s, while Khawaja turned out to be an acquired taste in the selection room

