Former President Trump threatened with expulsion from trial

Former President Trump was threatened with expulsion from his Manhattan civil trial after repeatedly ignoring a warning to keep quiet while writer E. Jean Carroll testified about her accusations of sexual abuse against him. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan warned Trump that his right to be present at the trial would be revoked if he continued to be disruptive. Despite the warning, Trump could still be heard making remarks to his lawyers during the trial.

After an exchange with the judge, Trump sarcastically expressed his eagerness to be excluded from the trial.





