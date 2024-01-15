Fateful Election Year Begins with Trump's Return

A fateful election year likely to put the country's institutions to an extreme test has opened as the first-in-the-nation state shivers under a blast of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to deliver pizza to fire fighters at Waukee Fire Department in Waukee, Iowa, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP) "Even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it," he said, suggesting people who were critically ill should get out to caucus – while urging them to punish enemies he branded "cheaters" and "liars." The former president, who left office in disgrace in January 2021, is seeking a bumper win to set him on the road to a third straight GOP nomination — and a possible return to the White House. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley wants a jolt of momentum ahead of next week's New Hampshire primary – her best bet for a shock win over Trump. And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is battling to keep his campaign aliv





Colorado Supreme Court Rules Trump Ineligible for Re-electionThe Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump is ineligible to hold office again, barring him from the state's upcoming Republican presidential primary ballot. The decision is pending appeal and its effect on Trump's overall chances nationally is unknown.

Lawyers for Trump seek to dismiss indictment over election interferenceLawyers for former US president Donald Trump have asked an appeals court in Washington to toss out a federal indictment accusing him of plotting to overturn the 2020 election, arguing he is immune to the charges because they arose from actions he took while he was in the White House.

United States General Election 2024Information about the upcoming United States general election in 2024, including the presidential nominating contests and the selection of candidates.

Taiwan's upcoming election and its implications for the regionThe upcoming election in Taiwan could have significant consequences for the region as China considers Taiwan part of its territory. The ruling party DPP is hoping to win a third consecutive term, which would be a first in Taiwan's history.

100-Year-Old War Veteran Sent Letter Demanding Repayment of Alleged Pension OverpaymentsJim Kendall, a 100-year-old second world war veteran who has been sent a letter from the Department of Veterans’ Affairs demanding he pay thousands of dollars back due to alleged pension overpayments. Jim Kendall given 28 days to repay the money or he can choose to accept a $500 reduction per fortnight from his pension payment.

Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 BallotColorado's Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the state's ballot for the 2024 presidential election, using the 14th amendment to disqualify him. This marks the first time a court has used section 3 of the 14th amendment to disqualify a presidential candidate.

