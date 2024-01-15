Cargo Ship Hit by Missile in Belgium

The Iran-backed Houthi militia group has continued to attack commercial shipping, hitting an American-owned container ship with a ballistic missile in defiance of a wave of US and UK strikes. The strike against the Gibraltar Eagle container ship represented a widening of the theatre of war beyond the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. Qatar announced it will not send liquid gas through the Red Sea for the foreseeable future.





