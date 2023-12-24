Lawyers for Trump seek to dismiss indictment over election interference

Lawyers for former US president Donald Trump have asked an appeals court in Washington to toss out a federal indictment accusing him of plotting to overturn the 2020 election, arguing he is immune to the charges because they arose from actions he took while he was in the White House.

The filing on Saturday night (US time) to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit was the latest salvo in a long-running and crucial battle between Trump and the special counsel, Jack Smith, over whether the former president enjoys immunity to the election interference charges.The fight over immunity has now touched all three levels of the federal court system, including the Supreme Court, which on Friday declined Smith’s request to intervene and hear the case before the appeals court. The ultimate resolution of the issue will have a significant effect not only on the overall viability of the election interference case, but also on whether a trial on the charges is postponed until the heart of the 2024 campaign — or even until after the electio





