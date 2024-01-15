Employees Push for Hybrid Work as CEOs Expect Return to Office

It's been almost four years since a pandemic exploded our notions of how — and, more specifically, where — employees can do their work. As 2024 kicks into gear, there's a strong push from office workers for hybrid work; that is, to be able to work at least partly from home.

Two-thirds of CEOs expect most staff to be back in the office full time in the next two to three years, according to anThe idea of returning to the office full time is unlikely to appeal to a significant number of Australian workers.And while Australian employees might have the upper hand in the current climate of low unemployment, some company heads are holding out for that situation to shift, says Ben Hamer, a futurist and adjunct professor at Edith Cowan University's Centre for Work and Wellbein





abcnews » / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.