100-Year-Old War Veteran Sent Letter Demanding Repayment of Alleged Pension Overpayments

Jim Kendall, a 100-year-old second world war veteran who has been sent a letter from the Department of Veterans’ Affairs demanding he pay thousands of dollars back due to alleged pension overpayments. Jim Kendall given 28 days to repay the money or he can choose to accept a $500 reduction per fortnight from his pension payment.

It doesn’t matter much where the darts land; the game is a precursor to lunch and a point of conversation around the dining table the 100-year-old war veteran shares with other residents at a Melbourne retirement village. But those routines have been disrupted in recent weeks after the Department of Veterans’ Affairs sent the second world war veteran a letter demanding he pay thousands of dollars due to alleged pension overpayments





