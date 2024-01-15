Taiwan's upcoming election and its implications for the region

For weeks all corners of the island have erupted in a festival of democracy. KMT SUPPORTER (translated): I'm most unhappy with the fact that they don't take the lives and property of the people seriously. Despite Taiwan’s tiny size, this poll could have enormous consequences for the region. China considers Taiwan part of its territory, and it hasn’t ruled out seizing the island by force.

Since 2016, when current President Tsai Ing-Wen was elected, China has cut off official communications with Taiwan’s Government. China has been trying to influence Taiwan’s elections, ever since Taiwan’s first presidential election in 1996. Hoping to succeed Tsai Ing-Wen is the current vice president, Lai Ching-Te - also known as William Lai. If successful their Democratic Progressive Party, or DPP, would be the first to ever win a third consecutive term in Taiwan’s nearly three decades of democracy. The ruling party DPP is generally seen as a more Taiwanese nationalist party





