Australian Prime Minister Refuses to Intervene in ICJ Proceedings Initiated by South Africa

Prime minister Anthony Albanese has signalled he will not intervene in the ICJ proceedings initiated by South Africa, which is in contrast with how his government handled a similar dispute between Russia and Ukraine.

Prime minister suggests court cases like South Africa’s won’t bring peace between Israel and Palestine, as Penny Wong sets off for a trip to the Middle East and Palestine, declaring that the Australian government won’t participate in International court of justice (ICJ) proceedings initiated by South Africa. On the accusations of genocide levelled against Israel stemming from its bombardment of Gaza, but the prime minister went further on Monday by making clear his government would not intervene in the case either





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa Takes Israel to International Court of Justice Over Gaza ConflictSouth Africa has filed a claim of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing them of committing atrocities during the Gaza conflict. Israel has denied the allegations and plans to challenge the case. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for January.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Australian Prime Minister's Expenses Revealed in Transparency PushAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's expenses, including travel costs and taxpayer-funded expenses, were revealed in a delayed release of MPs' entitlements. The release also disclosed the use of Defence jets by Albanese and his deputy Richard Marles, incurring over $5 million in costs. The government's transparency efforts were criticized by the Coalition.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Australian Prime Minister Announces Investigation into Missing Cabinet Records on Iraq WarPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared Australians have 'a right to know' how and why the Howard government decided to participate in the Iraq war, as he announced an independent review into missing cabinet papers tied to the deployment.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Prime Minister defends progress on Western Sydney Airport developmentPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended the progress made on developing Western Sydney Airport, claiming he has "every confidence" the New South Wales government will successfully deliver the project. Despite concerns about the surrounding development, the Prime Minister insists that Western Sydney Airport's "aerotropolis" has a "critical role" to play in the city's future.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Prime Minister Calls for Higher Density Housing in SydneyPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has called for higher density housing along Sydney’s maligned Parramatta Road and more development around transport corridors in an intervention into the city’s housing crisis debate.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Parts of Queensland and New South WalesThe Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Queensland and New South Wales for this afternoon. Nearly all cities are expected to have cool temperatures and possible thunderstorms tomorrow. Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Darwin residents could get a Christmas thunderstorm. New South Wales residents have been told to brace for large hail, heavy rainfall and damaging winds today.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »