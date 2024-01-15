JN.1 Variant Driving Surge of Infections in Australia and Worldwide

Almost four years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the JN.1 variant is driving a surge of infections in parts of Australia — and around the world. Last December, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified JN.1 as a 'variant of interest'. Now, experts say it's starting to become a dominant strain, with NSW and Victoria recording a recent spike in cases and hospitalisations.

Other states have recorded more gradual waves as a result of the sub-variant, with Western Australia reporting fewer cases in the lead-up to Christmas and Queensland seeing a prolonged and sustained surge in cases since October 2023. As the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, continues to change and mutate, new variants emerge that find ways to better evade our immune system. So, how protected are we? JN.1 emerged from the Omicron variant BA.2.86, known as Pirola, which made waves when first discovered in July 2023, according to Professor Adrian Esterman, an epidemiologist from the University of South Australia. 'It was so different to the other Omicron sub-variants,' he told SBS News





SBSNews » / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia Faces Third New Year's COVID Wave as Cases SurgeAustralia is experiencing its third New Year's COVID wave, with over 1,400 new cases reported in the past week. The increase in cases reflects global trends, with a 52% rise in new cases worldwide. Experts are urging people to take precautions as the JN.1 variant continues to spread.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Cash-rich Australians driving up demand for luxury homesCashed-up, wealthy Australians are buying $5 million-plus houses with cash, driving up demand for luxury homes in various suburbs across the country.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Risks of Middle East Conflagration Surge After US and Britain Bomb SitesOil prices leapt as a coalition of 10 nations supported by Canberra warned the terrorist group responsible for disrupting one of the world’s busiest trade routes that they would “not hesitate” to take further action.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

UN Urges Australia to Curb Number of People in Jails and Ban Spit HoodsThe United Nations' anti-torture watchdog has urged Australia to curb the extraordinary number of people awaiting trial or sentencing in jails and ban the use of spit hoods. A report, released by the UN subcommittee on the prevention of torture (SPT) this week, also called for the limiting of routine strip-searches.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australia's Productivity Collapse Linked to Hospitality Sector ReopeningNew research suggests that Australia's productivity collapse may have been caused by the reopening of the hospitality sector after COVID-19. Businesses with women on their boards are more likely to profitably adopt breakthroughs such as artificial intelligence. Despite recent improvements, the nation still faces challenges in improving living standards.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Palestinians in Australia left in limbo as government refuses to assist family evacuationsPalestinians who have applied for their families to arrive in Australia on temporary visas say they are being left in the lurch after the federal government told them it cannot assist the evacuation of non-immediate family members from the war zone.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »