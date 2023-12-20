Colorado Supreme Court Rules Trump Ineligible for Re-election

The long-running saga that is Donald Trump’s blustering attempt to seek re-election to the US presidency took a bewildering twist this week when Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled that he was ineligible to hold office again. The decision, pending appeal, bars him from that state’s upcoming Republican presidential primary ballot in March, when the party chooses its candidate for November’s presidential election.

But what effect the ruling will have on his overall chances nationally is as yet unknown. Colorado is only one state out of 50 that has ruled this way. Some, such as Minnesota, have considered and dismissed similar cases; others are still in train. Moreover, the Colorado justices have put their ruling briefly on hold to give Trump the opportunity to appeal to the US Supreme Court., a decision made in light of a rarely heard of 155-year-old provision of the US Constitution. It has the potential to upend the presidential election scheduled for November





