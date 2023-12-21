Judge questions credibility of evidence in high-stakes defamation case

The judge presiding over Bruce Lehrmann’s high-stakes defamation case has said it appears that parts of the evidence of both the former Liberal staffer and his former colleague Brittany Higgins, who has accused him of sexual assault, “simply can’t be accepted”. Lehrmann is suing Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson for defamation over an interview with Higgins, aired on February 15, 2012, that he says suggests he is guilty of raping Higgins in Parliament House in March 2019.

Lehrmann has denied there was any sexual activity.The case entered its final days on Thursday as the parties delivered their closing addresses in Sydney before Federal Court Justice Michael Lee.In an insight into his approach to deciding the case, Lee said that “one of the challenges in this case, it seems to me, is that the two principal witnesses have real credit issues” and “various parts of each witness’ evidence simply can’t be accepted, it seems to me”





