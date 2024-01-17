Centrelink Call Centre Staff Claim Being Monitored to Improve Call Wait Times

Centrelink call centre staff claim they are being monitored minute by minute, including the length of their bathroom breaks, as part of a management-led crackdown to improve average call wait times that have blown out to nearly double in the past year.

Staff spoke to Guardian Australia on the condition of anonymity, for fear of losing their jobs, claiming management systems, which help team leaders in capturing call time figures and monitoring staff activities, acted more like a surveillance system, describing them as “intrusive and stressful”. Revealed in Senate estimates in October, showed the average time it took for Centrelink staff to answer calls had jumped to 32 minutes over July and August 2023, compared with 18 minutes during the same period in 2022. Congestion messages, where the call is answered by an automated voice which informs callers of the available online services and then hangs up, also rose to 2.8m across July and August 2023, from 1.7m during those two months the previous year





