Families Seek Back-to-School Financial Help in Queensland

On a humid summer morning, a long line of families stretches down a central Queensland street, each patiently waiting to purchase discounted school supplies. Organisations and charities are seeing more families seeking back-to-school financial help. Smith Family data shows many disadvantaged families are struggling to afford essentials. And with costs rising, charities and organisations are seeing a surge in demand for back-to-school support.





