Judge releases names of individuals connected to Jeffrey Epstein

United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska has overseen the release of court documents containing the identity of 187 individuals connected to sex offender and former financier Jeffrey Epstein. There is no suggestion that any of the associated individuals who are named in the documents have committed crimes.

Judge Preska ordered the names of those connected to Epstein to be made public in December, with the exception of child victims, noting that many of those included in the document had already been publicly named in the media or criminal trial of the former financier's associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is currently serving a 20 year jail term for crimes she committed in partnership with Epstein. Many of those listed are unrelated to the pair's activities, including individuals named in passing during Maxwell's trial and journalists who reported on the case





