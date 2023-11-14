Adored GP and skin cancer specialist revealed as first victim of deadly infection cluster

An adored general practitioner and skin cancer specialist from Mango Hill has been revealed as the first victim of a deadly cluster of infections at a Brisbane hospital. Muhammad Hussain, 55, underwent a heart transplant at the Prince Charles Hospital in May and became ill soon after. Four months later, on September 20, he died. Muhammad died from complications after contracting a fungal infection, one of five people in a cluster of infections at the hospital.

Muhammed and a second man, Adam Remock, have both died as a result. The cluster was discovered in late October, and Muhammad’s family found out only hours before the news was aired by 7NEWS. “It’s all been very shocking,” his daughter Muskaan Hussain said. The communication from the hospital “was lacking quite a bit”, she said, “I felt they weren’t as upfront as I would expect them to be.” On Tuesday, Queensland Health Minister Shannon Fentiman was grilled by the opposition about the inciden

