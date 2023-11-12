Queensland's Indigenous Languages Could Be Showcased at 2032 Olympics

Queensland’s Indigenous languages could be showcased on the global stage in 2032, with the state’s sport minister hinting at multilingual announcements at Olympic venues being expanded to include the local First Nations language. At the launch of Elevate 2042, the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games 20-year legacy strategy, Stirling Hinchliffe said inclusivity was embedded in the document, which had been well-received by the International Olympic Committee.

Sport Minister Stirling Hincliffe expects First Nations languages to feature prominently at the 2032 Olympic Games.The use of Indigenous languages during the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup resulted in Meanjin – or the alternative spelling “Meeanjin” – trending in Google searches whenever matches were played in Brisbane.“Ultimately, these are matters for the organising committee to determine,” Hinchliffe said. “But it’s the tradition with the Olympic Games that all venues have announcements made in the host country’s language, and in English and in Frenc

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Two toddlers found dead in car in Queensland community, Woorabinda7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Cassowary filmed in waters at Bingil Bay beach, Queensland, in ‘astonishing’ footage7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Barnaby Joyce's First Wife Breaks Silence on 'Bush-Bash' WeddingBarnaby Joyce's first wife Natalie Abberfield speaks out about his wedding to former mistress Vikki Campion. None of their daughters attended the wedding. Natalie wishes the couple well and reveals her own personal growth since their divorce.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Dual COVID-19 and gastro outbreak on cruise ship 'over' as it docks in AdelaideThe Grand Princess was hit by a twin outbreak during its 18-day round trip to Queensland .

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: Brisbane to announce new multibillion-dollar road linksThe Queensland government will announce new multibillion-dollar links for the Gateway Motorway and Bruce Highway to address growing traffic congestion in Brisbane. The projects aim to ease bottlenecks and improve travel times, but may raise concerns about property resumptions and environmental protection.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Meet Felix: He wouldn't exist without this history-making programVictoria is hailing the first baby to be born through a $120 million public fertility program in Australia as it gears up to treat up to 5,000 people a year.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »