Royal Gift-Giving: From Polar Bears to Toilet Mirrors

One particular opportunity the Duchess of Sussex offered up years ago has been a game changer for the Princess of Wales. There’s an epic, deliciously ridiculous story to be written about royal gift-giving.

Henry III was presented with a polar bear, which was kept at the Tower and would be taken for swims in the Thames; he and Henry VIII and Elizabeth I were all given elephants that were lackadaisically plonked in London parks; and King Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales were sent a mahogany toilet mirror by the people of Canada for their wedding. (Australia? We posted the ‘happy’ couple 20 handcrafted silver platters, which I’m guessing no one wanted in the divorce and are now scattered through Home Counties Oxfam charity shops in the £1 bins.), in January 2017, Meghan gave Kate a Smythson notebook for her birthday and to ‘help break the ice’.Kate and Meghan during the women's singles final on day twelve of the 2019 Wimbledon Championship

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.