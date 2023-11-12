Collingwood wins the grand final against Brisbane

Inspired by a holiday sight of a man going the hard way, coach Craig McRae’s 2023 motto for Collingwood was simple: take the stairs. McRae’s Magpies are now premiers, after holding off Brisbane by four points in front of 100,024 fans at the MCG - 12.18 (90) def 13.8 (86). A blistering first half, featuring 18 goals - the most since the famous 1989 VFL Grand Final - was followed by a much slower conclusion to the game.

In the opening two terms Bobby Hill was spectacular, bagging four goals (the most in a half in a Grand Final in 25 years) along with a spectacular mark. But the highlight reel plays came from both sides with Zac Bailey producing one of the goals of the year, as both he and Lincoln McCarthy bagged two. ‘Out-and-out epic’: Sporting world loses it over ‘one of the great grand finals in any code’ While the Magpies were wasteful in front of goal, they critically kicked a major after the first and second quarter sirens, through Jordan De Goey and Jack Crisp respectively

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Brisbane Lions stun minor premiers Adelaide Crows in AFLW finals boilover7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: Brisbane to announce new multibillion-dollar road linksThe Queensland government will announce new multibillion-dollar links for the Gateway Motorway and Bruce Highway to address growing traffic congestion in Brisbane . The projects aim to ease bottlenecks and improve travel times, but may raise concerns about property resumptions and environmental protection.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Nick Kyrgios's Return to Brisbane International Remains Uncertain7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: Nigel Farage Arrives in Brisbane for Rumoured Appearance on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!The latest news in and around Brisbane .

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: Queensland's Indigenous Languages Could Be Showcased at 2032 OlympicsQueensland's sport minister hints at multilingual announcements at Olympic venues in 2032 to include local First Nations language. Inclusivity is embedded in the legacy strategy for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: Graduates Share Advice for Prospective University StudentsAlumni from five universities in Brisbane and the state’s south-east share their advice and experiences for prospective university students. They emphasize the importance of being open-minded, enjoying the journey, and seizing opportunities.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »