Graduates Share Advice for Prospective University Students

For those feeling nervous about entering university or worrying about the years of work ahead, these Queensland graduates have some advice: it will be OK. As prospective students weigh up their options for 2024, we asked alumni from five universities in Brisbane and the state’s south-east what they loved about the study choices they made. For some, it was campus culture or extracurricular activities. For others, it was the lifelong friendships made.

Their advice for students planning to start a course next year is to push through the nervousness: be open-minded, enjoy the journey and seize the opportunities along the way. The daughter of Bangladeshi migrants, Famin Ahmed has a passion for helping others. She studied a double bachelor of arts and bachelor of laws degree at the University of Queensland and graduated with honours in 2019. “I very much enjoyed the critical thinking that came from my studies,” she said. “The people I got to meet were a highlight. Most of the friends I made are still in my life now

