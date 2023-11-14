Saudi Arabia's Sporting Diplomacy

Five years ago, Saudi Arabia had very few friends in international diplomatic circles. Widely condemned for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, the country needed a route back to global influence and legitimacy. Sport helped.

Today, Saudi Arabia has slowly but surely built an ornate crown of sporting jewels, including football, golf, tennis, Formula 1 and boxing, with the largest and most dazzling of its prizes being the FIFA World Cup that will almost certainly take place in the kingdom in 2034. Boxing is no stranger to controversial international events. In 1974, Muhammad Ali famously travelled to Kinshasa, in what was then Zaire and is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, to fight the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, George Foreman. The decision to hold the fight in Zaire was designed to give the country’s dictator, Mobutu Sese Seko, positive publicity for his regim

