Water supply infrastructure collapses in Emalahleni

Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, residents had a bleak January, culminating in the town’s bulk water supply infrastructure collapsing on Thursday. The town has long been beset by water challenges. This month has been no different, from a leak on a pump line on January 6 that left large parts of the town without water during repairs, to reservoir repairs, water meter thefts and burst pipes.

On Tuesday, the Emalahleni Local Municipality’s communication unit said in a statement that during a maintenance shutdown, it was discovered that the city’s point C reservoir ‘is not in good standing to supply quality water to the people’. It said that on January 12, 60 megalitres (ML) of the 65ML reservoir were isolated and put out of operation, resulting in the far-lying areas not receiving water. Point C consists of a 60ML rectangular and a 5ML circular reservoir. JoJo tanks were provided in dry areas and a short-term plan was implemented to alternate between feeding high and low areas while the ‘cleaning of the contaminated 60ML is expedited





BoksburgNews » / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inquiry Launched into Mpumalanga Police Head's ConductThe National Police Commissioner has ordered an inquiry into the conduct of the Mpumalanga police head, who was suspended for receiving state-funded gifts. The inquiry is investigating allegations of misconduct and corruption.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

MTPA euthanises five lions in Mpakeni VillageThe Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) euthanised five lions in Mpakeni Village on January 5. The lions were euthanised due to a complaint about them roaming free and preying on residents' cattle. The decision has sparked widespread reaction.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Cape Town Street Parade 2024 to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Kaapse Klopse Karnival AssociationMinstrel troupes from across the city will perform for more than 100,000 people in the Cape Town city centre on 2 January 2023.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Renowned SA Photojournalist Peter Magubane Passes AwayPeter Magubane, the SA photojournalist who chronicled the brutal realities and enduring spirit of apartheid, passed away on 1 January 2024, at the age of 91.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Deforestation Threatens Brazil's CerradoAgricultural expansion is causing deforestation in Brazil's Cerrado, a tropical savanna that is home to wildlife and a key water source.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

The Impact of Matric Results on South African StudentsWaiting for matric results and processing them when they are published in January is a rich opportunity for parents to model and support the development of grit and resilience.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »