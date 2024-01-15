The Impact of Matric Results on South African Students

Matric is a major rite of passage for South African children. Thirteen wide-ranging and diverse years of school are suddenly distilled into one, all-important National Senior Certificate (NSC). Getting matric results is a sudden contraction and a drastic reduction of everything school has been to you that can feel quite brutal, especially when you don’t get the results you hoped for. Parents, teachers and learners commonly regard matric as the high-stakes ticket to one’s future.

Get a good matric, and you’ll go far. But if your matric turns out to be a misstep, then you face untold struggles. You have been warned about the severe lack of opportunities. You have a strong sense that you will stare failure in the face, perhaps for your lifetime. It’s no wonder that every year, waiting for matric results takes such a heavy toll on teen and family mental well-being. Waiting for matric results and processing them when they are published in January is a rich opportunity for parents to model and support the development of grit and resilience





