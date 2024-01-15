MTPA euthanises five lions in Mpakeni Village

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) euthanised five lions in Mpakeni Village on January 5. The decision to euthanise these lions (four young males and one older female) stem from a complaint on December 27 about them roaming free in Mpakeni Trust and preying on the residents’ cattle. Mpakeni is situated close to Mthethomusha Game Reserve, an 8 000ha protected area that borders the Kruger National Park and is operated by the MTPA.

Between the village and game reserve is no buffer zone. The MTPA had announced in a press statement on January 6 that the lions had been euthanised the day before, but the initial number of six lions has since been corrected by Louw Steyn, the MTPA’s manager of permit administration and professional hunting, to have only been five. This press statement has since evoked widespread reaction from communities, Facebook users and conservationists Dr Gerhard Verdoorn, a conservationist, said the MTPA’s decision to resort to lethal measures was both surprising and disheartenin





BoksburgNews » / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lions Consider Leaving Ellis Park for a Safer StadiumThe Lions' low attendance at Ellis Park raises concerns about the stadium's location and safety. The team may consider moving to a smaller, safer stadium in the future.

Source: SARugbymag - 🏆 33. / 51 Read more »

Lions Consider Leaving Ellis Park for a Safer StadiumThe Lions' low attendance at Ellis Park raises concerns about the stadium's location and safety. The team may consider moving to a smaller, safer stadium in the future.

Source: SARugbymag - 🏆 33. / 51 Read more »

Oppenheimer wins big at awards ceremonyThe film 'Oppenheimer' won five prizes at an awards ceremony, including best drama and best director for Christopher Nolan. The film tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a scientist who felt guilt despite his loyalty to his country. The movie was praised as a masterpiece by the actors and producer.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

University of Pretoria extends unbeaten run with victory over Marumo Gallants FCUniversity of Pretoria extended their unbeaten run to seven matches overall with a 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallants FC in the Motsepe Foundation Championship. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa’s poor run of results stretches to five matches in all competitions and dropped down to 13th place on the table.

Source: KickOffMagazine - 🏆 36. / 51 Read more »

Flood in KwaZulu-Natal on Christmas Eve Leaves Six Dead and 10 MissingAt least six people died and 10 were missing after a flood on Christmas Eve in KwaZulu-Natal. The SA Weather Service has issued a Level 2 warning until Wednesday in five of the country’s nine provinces.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »