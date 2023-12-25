Inquiry Launched into Mpumalanga Police Head's Conduct

The National Police Commissioner has ordered an inquiry into the conduct of the Mpumalanga police head, who was suspended for receiving state-funded gifts. The inquiry is investigating allegations of misconduct and corruption.





