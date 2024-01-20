Deforestation Threatens Brazil's Cerrado

Agricultural expansion is causing deforestation in Brazil's Cerrado, a tropical savanna that is home to wildlife and a key water source. While efforts to protect the Amazon have shown positive results, deforestation in other parts of Brazil is still on the rise.





President Lula Marks Anniversary of Far-Right Riots in BrazilPresident Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will commemorate the first anniversary of the far-right riots in Brazil with a ceremony in Congress. The riots, led by supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, saw the storming of key government buildings. Lula will discuss the 'coup attempt' and emphasize the resilience of democracy, although Bolsonaro's absence weakens the message of unity.

African Development Bank Group Calls for Increased Brazilian Investment in Infrastructure and LogisticsPress Release - AfDB Lusophone Compact Committee Chair Moono Mupotola ( 2nd from left) with some of the delegates attending the Brazil-Africa Forum 2023, Sao Paulo Brazil

Water crisis hits Johannesburg hardJoburg Water, a key supplier in Johannesburg, reports water disruptions, blaming Rand Water for the crisis.

