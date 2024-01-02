Renowned SA Photojournalist Peter Magubane Passes Away

Peter Magubane, the SA photojournalist who chronicled the brutal realities and enduring spirit of apartheid, passed away on 1 January 2024, at the age of 91. Magubane was born on 18 January 1932, in the Johannesburg neighbourhood of Vrededorp, now Pageview. He grew up in Sophiatown, which was once a hub for notable black artists. Magubane first took up a camera while working as a driver for Drum magazine and was immediately captivated to capturing the lives of those around him.

In 1956, during his tenure at Drum, Magubane capture an icon image of a white girl on a seat with a sign declaring"Europeans Only", this as a black worker sat behind her brushing her hair. This photograph, along with many others, drew international attention to crimes by apartheid against humanity and spurred the demand to abolish the regime. In his interview with The Guardian in 2015, Magubane spoke about how difficult it was working as a black photographer in apartheid South Afric





