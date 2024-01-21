New Car Models Expected to Launch in South Africa

Lost your password? Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.As we start this year’s motoring calendar, manufacturers around the world are revving their engines, ready to unveil their latest masterpieces. We take a look at what’s due to arrive on our shores. Audi South Africa is expected to launch a range of vehicles this year. They include the refreshed A3, S3, Q7, Q8 and Q8 E-tron models, probably in the final quarter of the year.

The Q2, out in the third quarter, is earmarked to get infotainment upgrades and a TDI engine.After making its global debut early last year, the eighth generation of the BMW 5 Series is expected to arrive on local dealership floors in the next few months. The new X2 is set to arrive a few months after the launch of the 5.On the Citroen side, South Africans can look forward to the all-new C3 Aircross launching in the second quarter of the year, while in the third quarter, the French manufacturer is looking to expand its C3 range as it aims to appeal to a wider spectrum of customer





