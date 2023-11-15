The Importance of Nutrition in Promoting Good Health as We Age

Getting older is a normal part of life, and staying healthy by making good choices of your lifestyle plays a vital role. Choosing foods that are good for us can also prevent sickness and keep our bodies strong and making smart food choices is a big part of staying active and feeling good as we age. Affinity Health, a leading provider of high-quality health cover, discusses the importance of nutrition in promoting good health and wellbeing as we age.
Murray Hewlett, the CEO of Affinity Health, talks about the crucial role that food plays as we grow older. Our metabolism slows down, bone density decreases, and we may face challenges like heart disease, diabetes and cognitive decline. Are all ultra-processed foods bad for you? Affinity Health lists these 13 foods that can support your body’s wellbeing as you age, promoting a better and more joyful quality of life: Spinach, red and green leaf lettuce, watercress, kale and Swiss chard are high in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They are abundant in vitamin K, which is essential for bone health and helps prevent fractures
