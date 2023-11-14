HEAD TOPICS

Standard Bank's LookSee offers high quality solar installations and flexible financing

TheCitizen_News1 min.

Standard Bank's home efficiency platform LookSee provides customers with high quality solar installations, flexible financing, and dedicated customer care to ensure a successful solar journey. Marc du Plessis, LookSee's executive head, emphasizes the importance of proper solar installations to avoid costly mistakes and potential damage.

Solar, Installations, Financing, Customer Care, Standard Bank, Looksee

Going solar can be costly, so the last thing you want is someone cutting corners when installing your new system. As the demand for solar energy systems has increased, so has the rise in unqualified, inexperienced and unscrupulous installers. This has resulted in many homes being left with inefficient or dangerous solar installations and others with nothing to show for their hard-earned cash.

It’s for this reason that Standard Bank’s home efficiency platform LookSee has focused on developing a solar journey that offers customers high quality installations, flexible financing, dedicated customer care and peace of mind. Marc du Plessis, LookSee’s executive head, explains: “Solar power is a significant investment which, when done right, promises real return on investment for families. When it’s done wrong, however, it can land up costing a household far more than they expected and even result in structural damage that is not covered by the homeowner’s insurance policy.” offers families affordable financing for their solar dream

