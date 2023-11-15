World Health Organization Highlights the Need for Equitable Access to Care for People with Diabetes and TB

People with diabetes are at higher risk of developing TB and are more likely to experience poor treatment outcomes, including death. As the world marks the World Diabetes Day today (14 November), the World Health Organization (WHO) is highlighting the need for equitable access to essential care for people affected by diabetes and tuberculosis (TB).

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood glucose. Hyperglycaemia, also called raised blood glucose or raised blood sugar, is a common effect of uncontrolled diabetes and over time leads to serious damage to many of the body's systems, especially the nerves and blood vessels. In 2014, 8.5% of adults aged 18 years and older had diabetes. In 2019, diabetes was the direct cause of 1.5 million deaths and 48% of all deaths due to diabetes occurred before the age of 70 years

South Africa Headlines Read more: ALLAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.