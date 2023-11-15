South Africa's 'Seesig killer' awaits sentencing

The man who pleaded guilty to killing and then dismembering his Bellville neighbour was sent for a psychiatric assessment before sentencing and it seems South Africa has another psychopath on the docks. The State wants Kyle Ruiters declared a dangerous criminal before he is sentenced for murdering and dismembering Lynette Volschenk, who worked as a draughtsman at an engineering firm in Belville.

During an inquiry at the Western Cape High Court on Monday, psychiatrist Stacey Lintnaar testified that if this 'Seesig killer' is not declared a dangerous criminal, a long-term or life prison sentence is advised. The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to the brutal murder in the Western Cape High Court on 9 May this year. Ruiters stabbed 32-year-old Volschenk to death in her upstairs flat in the same block, the Seesig Flats, in Loevenstein, Bellville. He then cut her body up and dumped the parts in bushes around Bellville. Some parts were also found in black bags in the flat. In his plea statement, Ruiters recounted the chilling details of the heinous crim

