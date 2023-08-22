New Food Labelling Regulations Proposed in South Africa

Figuring out which foods are unhealthy can be tough, but this could all change soon for South Africans. In April, the health minister published draft food labelling regulations that will introduce a new labelling scheme, limit the advertising of unhealthy foods, and restrict the use of misleading health claims. The draft regulations propose clearer food labels, including a new triangle highlighting that the food contains unhealthy ingredients.

South Africans have a hard time figuring out which foods are unhealthy when they go shopping. But this is about to change.. Packaged foods in particular have high levels of sugar, salt and saturated fat – all things that are bad for our health.shows that the consumption of these foods is linked to increasing rates of obesity and related diseases such as diabetes. Many countries have been looking for better labelling systems which help consumers understand whether a product is unhealthy. Countries that have adopted simpler labelling systems have seen consumers makingin Apri

