South African Department of Tourism Partners with Google and Airbnb

The Department of Tourism has recently partnered with Google and Airbnb. The multinational technology companies will be collaborating with the department on a host of initiatives. Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said that private-public partnerships are important to grow the South African tourism industry.
In the past three months the Department of Tourism has partnered with multinational tech companies Google and Airbnb in a bid to grow the sector and enhance services, amongst other objectives. Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille co-signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dr Alistair Mokoena, the country director for Google South Africa, on 13 November with the goal of harnessing Google's technological expertise to boost South African tourism. This followed a memorandum of understanding signed on 29 August by De Lille with the global accommodation platform Airbnb. In the statement announcing the Google partnership, De Lille explained the benefit of partnerships with tech companies for the departmen
